    Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf Returns to Homeport on August 10, 2025

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.26.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    A member of U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team West (MSRT-W) rappels from an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter onto the flight deck of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) in the Pacific Ocean, June 26, 2025. MSRT units focus their efforts on law enforcement and maritime counterterrorism. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets) 

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 13:13
    Photo ID: 9254874
    VIRIN: 250626-G-BQ071-1008
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    National Security Cutter
    Eastern Pacific
    USCGC Bertholf
    USCG
    Operation Border Triden

