Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf Returns to Homeport on August 10, 2025

A member of U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team West (MSRT-W) rappels from an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter onto the flight deck of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) in the Pacific Ocean, June 26, 2025. MSRT units focus their efforts on law enforcement and maritime counterterrorism. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)