McConnell’s Stripes Refueled program

Senior Airman Gordon Sears, 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron metals technician, is shown an engine of a KC-135 Stratotanker by Tech. Sgt. Juan Azofeifa, 22nd AMXS periodic evaluation lead dock controller, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, July 8, 2025. As a recent graduate of Airman Leadership School, Sears participated in the Stripes Refueled Program to learn more about leadership from other leaders in maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)