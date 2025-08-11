McConnell’s Stripes Refueled program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Gordon Sears, 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron metals technician, inspects hydraulic lines in a KC-135 Stratotanker wing at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, July 8, 2025. Aircraft periodically receive a more in-depth inspection to verify its safety and address any issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)