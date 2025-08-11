Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell’s Stripes Refueled program [Image 2 of 3]

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Senior Airman Gordon Sears, 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron metals technician, inspects hydraulic lines in a KC-135 Stratotanker wing at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, July 8, 2025. Aircraft periodically receive a more in-depth inspection to verify its safety and address any issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 08:38
    Photo ID: 9253997
    VIRIN: 250708-F-AL288-1007
    Resolution: 3740x2671
    Size: 667.32 KB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell’s Stripes Refueled program [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    Training
    Maintenance
    Leaders
    Leadership

