McConnell’s Stripes Refueled program

Senior Airman Gordon Sears, 22nd Maintenance Squadron metals technician (right), walks through a maintenance hangar with maintenance back shop leadership at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, July 8, 2025. Sears toured multiple maintenance shops to learn more about leadership and how his work impacts others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)