U.S. Air Force Col. William Lutmer, left, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, speaks with Mr. Christopher Hornak, right, 52nd Fighter Wing chief of information protection, during Lutmer’s 52nd Fighter Wing Staff Agencies immersion at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 11, 2025. WSA Airmen provide direct support and guidance to wing leadership across a range of functional areas including legal matters, public affairs, command and control, and plans and programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 04:28
|Photo ID:
|9253910
|VIRIN:
|250811-F-GL460-1059
|Resolution:
|7633x5089
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.