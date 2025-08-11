U.S. Air Force Col. William Lutmer, right, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, points a camera while speaking with Senior Airman Albert Morel, 52 FW public affairs specialist, during Lutmer’s immersion tour of the 52 FW public affairs office at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 11, 2025. The immersion offered Lutmer an insight into 52 FW Public Affairs’ communications tools and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 04:28
|Photo ID:
|9253909
|VIRIN:
|250811-F-GL460-1253
|Resolution:
|7909x5273
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.