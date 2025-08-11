Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours [Image 16 of 17]

    52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William Lutmer, right, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, points a camera while speaking with Senior Airman Albert Morel, 52 FW public affairs specialist, during Lutmer’s immersion tour of the 52 FW public affairs office at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 11, 2025. The immersion offered Lutmer an insight into 52 FW Public Affairs’ communications tools and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 04:28
    Photo ID: 9253909
    VIRIN: 250811-F-GL460-1253
    Resolution: 7909x5273
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    personnel
    immersion
    airmen
    mission
    52nd Fighter Wing

