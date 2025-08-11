52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. William Lutmer, right, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, points a camera while speaking with Senior Airman Albert Morel, 52 FW public affairs specialist, during Lutmer’s immersion tour of the 52 FW public affairs office at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 11, 2025. The immersion offered Lutmer an insight into 52 FW Public Affairs’ communications tools and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)