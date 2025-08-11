52nd Fighter Wing equipment returns home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. William Lutmer, left, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, speaks with Senior Master Sgt. Michael Feauto, 52nd Maintenance Squadron aircraft ground equipment flight chief, during Lutmer’s immersion tour of the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 8, 2025. The tour showcased the technical skill and dedication 52 MXS Airmen bring to sustaining the wing’s combat airpower in support of NATO and U.S. Air Forces in Europe objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)