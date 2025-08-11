Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd Fighter Wing equipment returns home [Image 15 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    52nd Fighter Wing equipment returns home

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William Lutmer, left, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, speaks with Senior Master Sgt. Michael Feauto, 52nd Maintenance Squadron aircraft ground equipment flight chief, during Lutmer’s immersion tour of the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 8, 2025. The tour showcased the technical skill and dedication 52 MXS Airmen bring to sustaining the wing’s combat airpower in support of NATO and U.S. Air Forces in Europe objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 04:28
    Photo ID: 9253908
    VIRIN: 250808-F-GL460-1103
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd Fighter Wing equipment returns home [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours
    52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours
    52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours
    52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours
    52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours
    52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours
    52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours
    52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours
    52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours
    52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours
    52nd Fighter Wing equipment returns home
    52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours
    52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours
    52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours
    52nd Fighter Wing equipment returns home
    52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours
    52nd FW command team gains insight through immersion tours

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    personnel
    immersion
    airmen
    mission
    52nd Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download