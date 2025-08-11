U.S. and Spanish Armed Forces Sharpen CBRNE Response Skills Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spanish Patriot Unit members prepare a gas mask for a Mission Oriented Protection Postures (MOPP) gear-up demonstration during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) training at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 11, 2025. During the joint training, members learned CBRNE protocols for both Incirlik and Spain, enhancing interoperability and readiness across NATO partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)