U.S. Airman 1st Class James Mesa, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management training apprentice, teaches Spanish Patriot Unit members about Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) tools during a joint CBRNE training at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 11, 2025. The joint training allowed for building stronger NATO partnerships, interoperability, and maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 02:19
|Photo ID:
|9253825
|VIRIN:
|250811-F-XI961-1017
|Resolution:
|6778x4841
|Size:
|16.66 MB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Spanish Armed Forces Sharpen CBRNE Response Skills Together [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.