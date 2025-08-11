U.S. and Spanish Armed Forces Sharpen CBRNE Response Skills Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrates the use of a handheld radiation survey meter probe during a joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) training with Spanish Patriot Unit members at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 11, 2025. During the joint training, members learned CBRNE protocols for both Incirlik and Spain, enhancing interoperability and readiness across NATO partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)