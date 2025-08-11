U.S. and Spanish Armed Forces Sharpen CBRNE Response Skills Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Staff Sgt. Erika Vega, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of emergency management logistics, teaches Spanish Patriot Unit members Mission Oriented Protection Postures (MOPP) gear-up during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) training at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 11, 2025. The joint CBRNE training allowed for building stronger NATO partnerships, interoperability, and maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)