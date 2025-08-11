U.S. and Spanish Armed Forces Sharpen CBRNE Response Skills Together

A U.S. Airman and Spanish Patriot Unit member stand in Mission Oriented Protection Postures gear during a joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) training at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 11, 2025. During the joint training, members learned CBRNE protocols for both Incirlik and Spain, enhancing interoperability and readiness across NATO partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
