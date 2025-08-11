Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Spanish Armed Forces Sharpen CBRNE Response Skills Together [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. and Spanish Armed Forces Sharpen CBRNE Response Skills Together

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dereonite Campbell, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management journeyman, participates in a demonstration for a proper Spanish Armed Forces Mission Oriented Protection Postures (MOPP) gear-up during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) training at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 11, 2025. Members of the Spanish Patriot Unit shared insight into their own CBRNE protocols with 39th CES members during the joint training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 02:19
