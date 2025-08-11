U.S. and Spanish Armed Forces Sharpen CBRNE Response Skills Together

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dereonite Campbell, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management journeyman, participates in a demonstration for a proper Spanish Armed Forces Mission Oriented Protection Postures (MOPP) gear-up during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) training at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 11, 2025. Members of the Spanish Patriot Unit shared insight into their own CBRNE protocols with 39th CES members during the joint training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 02:19
|Photo ID:
|9253820
|VIRIN:
|250811-F-XI961-1151
|Resolution:
|3544x2532
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
