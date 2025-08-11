Gymnastics return this fall to Fort Drum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gabbie De Leon, CYS fitness specialist and former Division I gymnast, guides children through the fundamentals of gymnastics during a summer camp session inside the Fort Drum Child and Youth Services’ Sports and Fitness Center. The expanded Gymnastics Program begins in September for children 18 months to 13 years old. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)