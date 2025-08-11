An illustration featuring an open window overlooking the New York City skyline at night. The sky is illuminated by the Tribute in Light beams—powerful symbols honoring the Twin Towers and the lives lost during the September 11 attacks. On the window sill rest an American flag, a lit candle, and a white rose, representing remembrance and tribute to the victims.
This graphic was created for use on Fort Polk’s social media platforms and in The Guardian magazine in observance of Patriot Day.
Created in Adobe Illustrator. All stock assets used under authorized license.
(U.S. Army graphic by Porsha Auzenne)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 10:56
|Photo ID:
|9252344
|VIRIN:
|250812-A-GH690-2059
|Resolution:
|8333x8333
|Size:
|11.14 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patriot Day 2025, by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
