    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Porsha Auzenne  

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    An illustration featuring an open window overlooking the New York City skyline at night. The sky is illuminated by the Tribute in Light beams—powerful symbols honoring the Twin Towers and the lives lost during the September 11 attacks. On the window sill rest an American flag, a lit candle, and a white rose, representing remembrance and tribute to the victims.

    This graphic was created for use on Fort Polk’s social media platforms and in The Guardian magazine in observance of Patriot Day.

    Created in Adobe Illustrator. All stock assets used under authorized license.
    (U.S. Army graphic by Porsha Auzenne)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 10:56
    Photo ID: 9252344
    VIRIN: 250812-A-GH690-2059
    Resolution: 8333x8333
    Size: 11.14 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot Day 2025, by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Patriot Day, Fort Polk, JRTC and Fort Polk

