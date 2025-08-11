USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors conduct engineering training evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250728-N-HE318-1028 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 28, 2025) – Damage Controlman 1st Class Jason Brannin, seated, and Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Vincent Brown, engage in an engineering training team evolution aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), July 28, 2025. Mitscher, part of Carrier Strike Group 12, provides combatant commanders and America’s civilian leaders’ multi-domain power to deter adversaries, underpin American security, protect economic prosperity, and project global power. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William McCann)