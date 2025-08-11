Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor conducts maintenance [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor conducts maintenance

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    250728-N-HE318-1006 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 28, 2025) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Pablo Canilang applies lubricant to a metal wire lifeline aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), July 28, 2025. Mitscher, part of Carrier Strike Group 12, provides combatant commanders and America’s civilian leaders’ multi-domain power to deter adversaries, underpin American security, protect economic prosperity, and project global power. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William McCann)

