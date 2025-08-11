Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Bryon Smith visits U.S. VP Squadrons [Image 3 of 3]

    Rear Adm. Bryon Smith visits U.S. VP Squadrons

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Seaman Ethan Minnich 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    KEFLAVÍK, Iceland (August 4, 2025) - Cmdr. Douglas Kettler, executive officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, left, walks down the airstairs of a P-8A Poseidon with Rear Adm. Bryon ‘BT’ Smith, Reserve vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet (C2F), left, during a tour at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, August 4, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Airman Ethan Minnich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 10:36
    Photo ID: 9252287
    VIRIN: 250804-N-FD003-1135
    Resolution: 1600x2400
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    C2F
    P-8A
    VP-46
    Iceland

