Rear Adm. Bryon Smith visits U.S. VP Squadrons

KEFLAVÍK, Iceland (August 4, 2025) - Cmdr. Douglas Kettler, executive officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, left, walks down the airstairs of a P-8A Poseidon with Rear Adm. Bryon ‘BT’ Smith, Reserve vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet (C2F), left, during a tour at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, August 4, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Airman Ethan Minnich)