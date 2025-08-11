Rear Adm. Bryon Smith visits U.S. VP Squadrons

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KEFLAVÍK, Iceland (August 4, 2025) - Cmdr. Douglas Kettler, executive officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, right, describes P-8A Poseidon sonobuoy capabilities to Capt. Chuck ‘Chachi’ Kuba, left, and Rear Adm. Bryon ‘BT’ Smith, Reserve vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet (C2F), right, during a tour at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, August 4, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Airman Ethan Minnich) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges)