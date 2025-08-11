Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville hosts site leadership

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Tyler Grimes 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville site leaders take part in in-person training and orientation to sharpen their leadership skills and strengthen the mission August 7, 2025, at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville hosts site leadership, by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

