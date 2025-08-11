Former COs visit NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville hosts three former commanding officer at the headquarters August 7, 2025, at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. Retired Capts. Re Bynum, Karl Rau, and Edward Naranjo met with some of our Sailors and civilians and received a tour of the headquarters. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)