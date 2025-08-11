Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former COs visit NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Tyler Grimes 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville hosts three former commanding officer at the headquarters August 7, 2025, at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. Retired Capts. Re Bynum, Karl Rau, and Edward Naranjo met with some of our Sailors and civilians and received a tour of the headquarters. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)

