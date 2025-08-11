WAREX provides energy sustainment testing grounds

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luisa Dugan 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    A generator provides power for light sources and air conditioning units during the Warrior Exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 23, 2025. The equipment was surveyed by the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, which aims to develop new and innovative ways of producing sustainable energy capabilities to aid today’s warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luisa E. Dugan)

