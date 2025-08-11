WAREX provides energy sustainment testing grounds

A generator provides power for light sources and air conditioning units during the Warrior Exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 23, 2025. The equipment was surveyed by the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, which aims to develop new and innovative ways of producing sustainable energy capabilities to aid today’s warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luisa E. Dugan)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 09:05
|Photo ID:
|9252161
|VIRIN:
|250722-F-HC742-1033
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
