Senator Tim Kaine and Congresswoman Jen Kiggans Visit Navy Warfare Development Center for LSE 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On August 4, 2025, Mr. Michael Durkin, Director of the Navy Warfare Development Center, briefed Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02) during her visit to NWDC in Norfolk, Virginia. The briefing focused on the Navy’s Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2025, emphasizing evolving warfighting concepts, comprehensive preparations, and initiatives to boost readiness, enhance joint force integration, and validate maritime operational strategies.