Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senator Tim Kaine and Congresswoman Jen Kiggans Visit Navy Warfare Development Center for LSE 2025 [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Senator Tim Kaine and Congresswoman Jen Kiggans Visit Navy Warfare Development Center for LSE 2025

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Ian Delossantos 

    Navy Warfare Development Center

    On August 4, 2025, Mr. Michael Durkin, Director of the Navy Warfare Development Center, briefed Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02) during her visit to NWDC in Norfolk, Virginia. The briefing focused on the Navy’s Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2025, emphasizing evolving warfighting concepts, comprehensive preparations, and initiatives to boost readiness, enhance joint force integration, and validate maritime operational strategies.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 08:51
    Photo ID: 9252156
    VIRIN: 250804-N-CI480-1750
    Resolution: 2559x3839
    Size: 7.13 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senator Tim Kaine and Congresswoman Jen Kiggans Visit Navy Warfare Development Center for LSE 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by Ian Delossantos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Senator Tim Kaine and Congresswoman Jen Kiggans Visit Navy Warfare Development Center for LSE 2025
    Senator Tim Kaine and Congresswoman Jen Kiggans Visit Navy Warfare Development Center for LSE 2025
    Senator Tim Kaine and Congresswoman Jen Kiggans Visit Navy Warfare Development Center for LSE 2025
    Senator Tim Kaine and Congresswoman Jen Kiggans Visit Navy Warfare Development Center for LSE 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Senator Tim Kaine and Congresswoman Jen Kiggans Visit Navy Warfare Development Center for LSE 2025

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LSE2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download