ONI Hosts 2025 Undersea Warfare Industry Day

SUITLAND, Md. (July 29, 2025) – Mark Elliott, deputy commander of the Office of Naval Intelligence, delivers opening remarks at the 2025 Undersea Warfare Industry Day held at the National Maritime Intelligence Center on July 29, 2025. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy photo by Chris McGinity)