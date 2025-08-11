Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ONI Hosts 2025 Undersea Warfare Industry Day

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ONI Hosts 2025 Undersea Warfare Industry Day

    SUITLAND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Christopher McGinity 

    Office of Naval Intelligence

    SUITLAND, Md. (July 29, 2025) – Mark Elliott, deputy commander of the Office of Naval Intelligence, delivers opening remarks at the 2025 Undersea Warfare Industry Day held at the National Maritime Intelligence Center on July 29, 2025. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy photo by Chris McGinity)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 07:34
    Photo ID: 9252027
    VIRIN: 250729-N-AY968-8423
    Resolution: 4469x3192
    Size: 810.91 KB
    Location: SUITLAND, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ONI Hosts 2025 Undersea Warfare Industry Day, by Christopher McGinity, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Intelligence
    Information Warfare
    ONI
    Undersea Warfare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download