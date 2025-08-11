Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Military Intelligence Battalion Charlie Company Casing and Bravo Company Change of Command and Change of Responsibility

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd Military Intelligence Battalion Charlie Company Casing and Bravo Company Change of Command and Change of Responsibility

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    The 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion recently held a combined ceremony that marked both the transition of leadership within Bravo Company and the inactivation of Charlie Company. The ceremony began with the Casing of the Colors for Charlie Company, formally inactivating the unit after years of distinguished service. Throughout its history, Charlie Company provided critical intelligence support to missions across the Korean Peninsula, fostering strong partnerships with Republic of Korea counterparts and ensuring the security of the region. The casing served as a solemn reminder of the company’s enduring legacy and the Soldiers who proudly carried its guidon. Following this historic moment, Bravo Company recognized a Change of Responsibility as First Sergeant Michael T. Schwab handed over the role to First Sergeant Patrick Piche. 1SG Schwab was commended for his steadfast leadership, mentorship, and tireless dedication to the welfare of his Soldiers. The event also included Change of Command as Captain Edward J. White relinquished command to Captain Douglas Kim. CPT White’s tenure was marked by mission success, Soldier readiness, and a strong esprit de corps. CPT Kim now takes the helm, prepared to guide Bravo Company into its next chapter of excellence. The day’s events reflected the battalion’s deep respect for its history, its leaders, and the Soldiers who continue to uphold the proud traditions of the Military Intelligence Corps.

    #3MI #CharlieCompany #CasingOfTheColors #Leadership #RiegnAbove #FearBelow #THIRDisFIRST

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 00:59
    Photo ID: 9251713
    VIRIN: 250808-A-JL066-3150
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 663.25 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion Charlie Company Casing and Bravo Company Change of Command and Change of Responsibility, by PFC Hong Jae Chun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download