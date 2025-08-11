Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Long-Standing Navy Program Accelerates Drone, AI, and Technology Development Under Field Conditions [Image 5 of 5]

    Long-Standing Navy Program Accelerates Drone, AI, and Technology Development Under Field Conditions

    CAMP ROBERTS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janiel Adames 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    CAMP ROBERTS, Calif. (May 14, 2025) – Eli Davis loads small drones into the WeatherHive UAS canister system during the Naval Postgraduate School’s (NPS) quarterly Joint Interagency Field Experimentation (JIFX) event at Camp Roberts, May 14. The WeatherHive system, developed by GreenSight, allows drones to be deployed in sequence from a single container to collect atmospheric data in support of real-time environmental assessments and meteorological modeling. NPS, located in Monterey, California, provides defense-focused graduate education, including classified studies and interdisciplinary research, to advance the operational effectiveness, technological leadership, and warfighting advantage of the Naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel Adames)

