Long-Standing Navy Program Accelerates Drone, AI, and Technology Development Under Field Conditions

CAMP ROBERTS, Calif. (May 13, 2025) — Engineers from Rhoman Aerospace integrate their GPS-denied autonomous navigation and maneuvering system into Firestorm Labs’ modular Tempest drone during a Naval Postgraduate School Joint Interagency Field Experimentation (JIFX) event. Frequent collaborations like this allow participating companies to develop their technologies at a faster pace. (U.S. Navy photo by Dan Linehan)