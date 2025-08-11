Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Long-Standing Navy Program Accelerates Drone, AI, and Technology Development Under Field Conditions [Image 4 of 5]

    Long-Standing Navy Program Accelerates Drone, AI, and Technology Development Under Field Conditions

    CAMP ROBERTS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janiel Adames 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    CAMP ROBERTS, Calif. (May 13, 2025) — Engineers from Rhoman Aerospace integrate their GPS-denied autonomous navigation and maneuvering system into Firestorm Labs’ modular Tempest drone during a Naval Postgraduate School Joint Interagency Field Experimentation (JIFX) event. Frequent collaborations like this allow participating companies to develop their technologies at a faster pace. (U.S. Navy photo by Dan Linehan)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 19:46
    Photo ID: 9251387
    VIRIN: 250513-D-RB169-1002
    Resolution: 5731x3291
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: CAMP ROBERTS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Long-Standing Navy Program Accelerates Drone, AI, and Technology Development Under Field Conditions

    JIFX
    Navy
    Students
    Education
    NPS
    Research

