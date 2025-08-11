CAMP ROBERTS, Calif. (May 13, 2025) — Engineers from Rhoman Aerospace integrate their GPS-denied autonomous navigation and maneuvering system into Firestorm Labs’ modular Tempest drone during a Naval Postgraduate School Joint Interagency Field Experimentation (JIFX) event. Frequent collaborations like this allow participating companies to develop their technologies at a faster pace. (U.S. Navy photo by Dan Linehan)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 19:46
|Photo ID:
|9251387
|VIRIN:
|250513-D-RB169-1002
|Resolution:
|5731x3291
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ROBERTS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Long-Standing Navy Program Accelerates Drone, AI, and Technology Development Under Field Conditions [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Janiel Adames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Long-Standing Navy Program Accelerates Drone, AI, and Technology Development Under Field Conditions
No keywords found.