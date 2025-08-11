Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Long-Standing Navy Program Accelerates Drone, AI, and Technology Development Under Field Conditions [Image 3 of 5]

    Long-Standing Navy Program Accelerates Drone, AI, and Technology Development Under Field Conditions

    CAMP ROBERTS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Daniel Linehan 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    CAMP ROBERTS, Calif. (Aug. 11, 2025) — Frames from a high-speed video camera show the first flight of Firestorm Labs’ modular Tempest drone during a terminal guidance test at the Naval Postgraduate School’s Joint Interagency Field Experimentation (JIFX) event. The Tempest, with a wingspan of about seven feet, weight of 65 pounds and top speed of 200 mph, hit its target but did not carry a payload for this test. The images were compiled from video stills into a collage. (Courtesy photo by Firestorm Labs)

