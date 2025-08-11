Long-Standing Navy Program Accelerates Drone, AI, and Technology Development Under Field Conditions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CAMP ROBERTS, Calif. (Aug. 11, 2025) — Frames from a high-speed video camera show the first flight of Firestorm Labs’ modular Tempest drone during a terminal guidance test at the Naval Postgraduate School’s Joint Interagency Field Experimentation (JIFX) event. The Tempest, with a wingspan of about seven feet, weight of 65 pounds and top speed of 200 mph, hit its target but did not carry a payload for this test. The images were compiled from video stills into a collage. (Courtesy photo by Firestorm Labs)