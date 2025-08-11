Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Long-Standing Navy Program Accelerates Drone, AI, and Technology Development Under Field Conditions [Image 2 of 5]

    Long-Standing Navy Program Accelerates Drone, AI, and Technology Development Under Field Conditions

    CAMP ROBERTS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Langholf 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    CAMP ROBERTS, Calif. (Nov. 5, 2024) — Two uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), working together as a cooperating formation, use low-light cameras to search for intruding surface vessels and identify them as friend, foe or neutral. The USVs are trailed by the SeaFox vessel with Naval Postgraduate School researcher Sean Kragelund during a recent NPS Joint Interagency Field Experimentation (JIFX) event. Data from the exercise will be used to evaluate and expand an artificial intelligence neural network that improves detection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Langholf)

