Long-Standing Navy Program Accelerates Drone, AI, and Technology Development Under Field Conditions

CAMP ROBERTS, Calif. (Nov. 5, 2024) — Two uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), working together as a cooperating formation, use low-light cameras to search for intruding surface vessels and identify them as friend, foe or neutral. The USVs are trailed by the SeaFox vessel with Naval Postgraduate School researcher Sean Kragelund during a recent NPS Joint Interagency Field Experimentation (JIFX) event. Data from the exercise will be used to evaluate and expand an artificial intelligence neural network that improves detection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Langholf)