New Fire Station to Boost Blount Island Emergency Response

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Chief Percy Golden II addresses attendees during the Aug. 11 groundbreaking ceremony for Fire Station 48 on Blount Island in Florida. City officials joined Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department in breaking ground Aug. 11 for Fire Station 48, a new facility on Blount Island. Strengthening emergency response capabilities for Jacksonville Port Authority’s Blount Island Marine Terminal and Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, the new station will position marine unit operators and hazardous material technicians in a central location on the island. Firefighters will be equipped and trained to manage complex emergencies, bolstering protection for the surrounding community and critical national defense operations. The project was funded in part through a Defense Community Infrastructure Program grant—a competitive initiative supporting infrastructure improvements that enhance military value, installation resiliency, training or quality of life. The grant application, endorsed by the commanding officer of Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, cited the station’s ability to significantly improve mission resiliency by providing modernized firefighting capabilities just outside the installation’s fenceline. While bolstering support for JaxPort's Blount Island Marine Terminal, the station will enable faster responses to incidents that could impact Marine Corps global prepositioning operations.