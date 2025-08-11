Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 15 of 15]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jayden Brown 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    250806-N-HS821-1186 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 6, 2025) Sailors move equipment on the flight deck during a vertical replenishment aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jayden Brown)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 18:41
    Photo ID: 9251272
    VIRIN: 250806-N-HS821-1186
    Resolution: 4294x2863
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: US
    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    GHWB
    US Navy

