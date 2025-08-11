Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250806-N-HS821-1167 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 6, 2025) Sailors attach cargo to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 during a vertical replenishment aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jayden Brown)