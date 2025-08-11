Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250806-N-HS821-1185 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 6, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Brandon Brown secures munitions aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jayden Brown)