250806-N-HS821-1137 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 6, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Brandon Brown, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Aaron Campos transfer munitions during a vertical replenishment aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jayden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 18:41
|Photo ID:
|9251267
|VIRIN:
|250806-N-HS821-1137
|Resolution:
|4405x2937
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Jayden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.