CP25 Farewell to Friends in Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 10, 2025) Capt. Grace Key, commanding officer, USNS Comfort Medical Treatment Facility, presents a certificate of appreciation to Canadian medical personnel aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 10, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)
08.10.2025
08.11.2025
9250292
250810-N-MA550-1003
6000x4000
7.23 MB
PORT OF SPAIN, TT
4
0
