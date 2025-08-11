Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd Fighter Wing equipment returns home [Image 4 of 4]

    52nd Fighter Wing equipment returns home

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A Boeing 747 aircraft taxis after landing before a cargo offload at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 28, 2025. The aircraft transported equipment returning from the 52nd Fighter Wing’s deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, marking a critical step in sustaining wing readiness and reconstituting resources for future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 10:20
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, 52nd Fighter Wing equipment returns home [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    726th Air Mobility Squadron
    aircraft
    cargo
    redeployment

