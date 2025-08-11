52nd Fighter Wing equipment returns home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Boeing 747 aircraft taxis after landing before a cargo offload at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 28, 2025. The aircraft transported equipment returning from the 52nd Fighter Wing’s deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, marking a critical step in sustaining wing readiness and reconstituting resources for future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)