52nd Fighter Wing equipment returns home

A Boeing 747 aircraft taxis after landing before a cargo offload at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 28, 2025. The aircraft transported equipment returning from the 52nd Fighter Wing’s deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, marking a critical step in sustaining wing readiness and reconstituting resources for future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|07.28.2025
|08.11.2025 10:20
|9250027
|250728-F-GL460-1245
|4403x2930
|1.31 MB
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|2
|0
