52nd Fighter Wing equipment returns home

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gaven Allen, 726th Air Mobility Squadron passenger services representative, directs a K-loader away from a Boeing 747 aircraft at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 28, 2025. Returning equipment in a timely manner enables units to reset from the largest 52nd Fighter Wing deployment in over four years, restoring wing readiness for future taskings and operations across the U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)