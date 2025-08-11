52nd Fighter Wing equipment returns home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Manuel Soto, 726th Air Mobility Squadron passenger services representative, communicates with Senior Airman Brenden MacDonald, 726th Air Mobility Squadron ramp services technician, during a cargo offload at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 28, 2025. The equipment returned from the 52nd Fighter Wing’s largest deployment in over four years, enabling units to regenerate wing readiness and reconstitution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)