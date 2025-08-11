Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd Fighter Wing equipment returns home [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    52nd Fighter Wing equipment returns home

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brenden MacDonald, 726th Air Mobility Squadron ramp services technician, operates a K-loader during a cargo offload at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 28, 2025. The K-loader enabled efficient transport of large cargo pallets from aircraft to ground units, expediting the reset process of the largest 52nd Fighter Wing deployment in four years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 10:20
    Photo ID: 9250023
    VIRIN: 250728-F-GL460-1029
    Resolution: 7721x5147
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd Fighter Wing equipment returns home [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd Fighter Wing equipment returns home
    52nd Fighter Wing equipment returns home
    52nd Fighter Wing equipment returns home
    52nd Fighter Wing equipment returns home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    726th Air Mobility Squadron
    aircraft
    cargo
    redeployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download