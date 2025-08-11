U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brenden MacDonald, 726th Air Mobility Squadron ramp services technician, operates a K-loader during a cargo offload at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 28, 2025. The K-loader enabled efficient transport of large cargo pallets from aircraft to ground units, expediting the reset process of the largest 52nd Fighter Wing deployment in four years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 10:20
|Photo ID:
|9250023
|VIRIN:
|250728-F-GL460-1029
|Resolution:
|7721x5147
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, 52nd Fighter Wing equipment returns home [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.