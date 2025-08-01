Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Col. Eliot S. Proctor

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lt. Col. Eliot S. Proctor

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Keri Anne Smialek 

    3rd Army Recruiting Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Eliot S. Proctor serves as the commander of the United States Army Recruiting Division Milwaukee Battalion.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 08:46
    Photo ID: 9249803
    VIRIN: 250612-O-KL974-7288
    Resolution: 2412x3018
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Eliot S. Proctor, by Keri Anne Smialek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Battalion Commander
    USAREC
    USAREC 3rd BDE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download