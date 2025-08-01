Date Taken: 06.12.2025 Date Posted: 08.11.2025 08:46 Photo ID: 9249803 VIRIN: 250612-O-KL974-7288 Resolution: 2412x3018 Size: 3.78 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Lt. Col. Eliot S. Proctor, by Keri Anne Smialek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.