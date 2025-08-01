Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sgt.

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Keri Anne Smialek 

    3rd Army Recruiting Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Cameron Jenkins, a Recruiting Station Commander with the United States Army Recruiting Division's Nashville Battalion, competed for the title of Station Commander of the Year for 2025 at the 3rd Recruiting Brigade headquarters on Fort Knox, Kentucky on August 7, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 08:34
    Photo ID: 9249783
    VIRIN: 250806-A-KL974-2340
    Resolution: 2400x3006
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. [Image 2 of 2], by Keri Anne Smialek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Torres
    Sgt.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sgt. 1st Class Cameron Jenkins

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download