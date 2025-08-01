Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Aug. 6, 2025) CDR Kenneth Fan, with Naval Health Research Center, speaks with attendees at the 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS). MHSRS is the DoD’s premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of service members. This annual educational symposium brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, and DoD leaders for four days of critical learning, intensive idea sharing and relationship building. NHRC is part of Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D). NMR&D, a global collective of eight commands conducts research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, across a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. NMR&D studies infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, directed energy health effects, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy Photo by Sidney Hinds/ released)