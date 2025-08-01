Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Aug. 4, 2025) Attendees at the 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) enter the exhibition hall. MHSRS is the DoD’s premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of service members. This annual educational symposium brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, and DoD leaders for four days of critical learning, intensive idea sharing and relationship building. (U.S. Navy Photo by Sidney Hinds/ released)