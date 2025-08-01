Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMR&D at MHSRS: Day 1 [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMR&amp;D at MHSRS: Day 1

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Sidney Hinds 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Aug. 4, 2025) Attendees at the 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) enter the exhibition hall. MHSRS is the DoD’s premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of service members. This annual educational symposium brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, and DoD leaders for four days of critical learning, intensive idea sharing and relationship building. (U.S. Navy Photo by Sidney Hinds/ released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 08:27
    Photo ID: 9249757
    VIRIN: 250804-N-KT630-1002
    Resolution: 1074x720
    Size: 164.72 KB
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMR&D at MHSRS: Day 1 [Image 4 of 4], by Sidney Hinds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMR&amp;D at MHSRS: Day 1
    NMR&amp;D at MHSRS: Day 1
    NMR&amp;D at MHSRS: Day 1
    NMR&amp;D at MHSRS: Day 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy medicine
    nmrc
    nmr&d
    MHSRS 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download