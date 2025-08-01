Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Torres [Image 1 of 2]

    Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Torres

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Keri Anne Smialek 

    3rd Army Recruiting Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Torres serves as a Master Trainer for the United States Army Recruiting Division's 3rd Recruiting Brigade, headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 08:34
    Photo ID: 9249744
    VIRIN: 250807-A-KL974-8550
    Resolution: 2400x2883
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Torres [Image 2 of 2], by Keri Anne Smialek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Torres
    Sgt.

    Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Torres

