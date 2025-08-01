Date Taken: 07.01.2025 Date Posted: 08.11.2025 07:22 Photo ID: 9249616 VIRIN: 250701-N-AE927-9935 Resolution: 2087x2922 Size: 1.18 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, From Vietnam to Bethesda, Meet NAVFAC Washington’s Newest Navy Engineer, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.