Sunrise on the flightline

A KC-135 Stratotanker with the 121st Air Refueling Wing sits on the flight line during the sunrise at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, August 10, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker is an essential aircraft for the Air Mobility Command because it provides core aerial refueling for the United States Air Force to ensure rapid global reach. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ivy Thomas)