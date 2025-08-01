Sunrise on the flightline

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ivy Thomas 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135 Stratotanker with the 121st Air Refueling Wing sits on the flight line during the sunrise at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, August 10, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker is an essential aircraft for the Air Mobility Command because it provides core aerial refueling for the United States Air Force to ensure rapid global reach. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ivy Thomas)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 14:35
    Photo ID: 9248775
    VIRIN: 250810-Z-TI419-5481
    Resolution: 4663x3103
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
    KC-135
    national guard
    air national guard
    public affairs
    sunrise

