Sunrise on the flightline

U.S. Air Force Airman Taylor Warehime, a public affairs specialist with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, takes photos of a KC-135 Stratotanker during sunrise at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, August 10, 2025. Public affairs specialists document the Air Force story to ensure information is captured for current and future generations to see. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ivy Thomas)