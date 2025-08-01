CP25 SMEE exchange at Vetinary School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 8, 2025) U.S. Army veterinarians and technicians assigned to 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Support Services take a group photo with Trinbagonian emergency responders at the University of West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 8, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)